Blog: Perfect Weekend for Father’s Day

For the past couple of weekends it seems like one of the days has rain, but this weekend will be different! Both today and tomorrow we will have plenty of sunshine. If you’re a fan of low humidity, then today will be the better day before the humidity starts to rise tomorrow. It won’t be oppressive but there will be a noticeable difference. High pressure is in place and that’s why we’ll have a quiet weather pattern!

Average temperatures for this time of the year is 84 degrees so we will be right on track for average today. It might feel a little bit cooler than those numbers actually read because we’ll have winds coming in from the South around 10-15 mph.

Wind Speed Saturday

For Father’s Day, we won’t have to worry about any rain canceling any outdoor BBQ’s or tee times. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dad’s out there!

The week ahead turns a little bit more unsettled, clouds will increase Monday with the chance of some rain in the evening. Tuesday we’ll see a little more widespread rain in the afternoon/ evening and that will continue on/ off into Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated on the timing of the rain and how much, but we’re glad that the weekend has some perfect weather for any celebrations! Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Casey Lehecka