Yesterday we did develop some strong showers and storms in the region. It was windy all day, and the wind got even stronger as the storms arrived.

Rain And Storms Yesterday

The area picked up about a quarter to a half of an inch of rainfall. A few lucky locations had a little more than that.

Rainfall Totals

Why do I say lucky? Our region has been pretty dry lately. There have been some occasional showers, but part of our region is “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. There are some parts of North Carolina that are in a “moderate drought”.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Luckily we are not as bad as areas out west.

U.S. Drought Monitor

We’ll have some cooler/drier air filtering into the region through the day. Temps didn’t cool much this morning. We bottomed out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. High temps will rise to the upper 60s this afternoon. Dew points were in the 60s this morning. They will be in the 30

Forecast Temps Today

Dew points were in the 60s this morning. They will be in the 30s this afternoon.

Muggy Meter

We’ll be mostly clear tonight. The breeze will be out of the north at 10-15mph. Temps will drop down to the low 40s with some upper 30s inland and north. Then tomorrow we’ll be dry with fair skies and cool temps. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

This is a few degrees below average. We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday with high temps in the mid-upper 60s. There will be a weak disturbance moving through the region. This could bring us a few rain showers. So far the models keep the rain mostly to the morning. They should just be a few scattered showers. Then we’ll dry out in the afternoon.

We’ll be dry and comfortable on Monday with highs in the 60s. Then we’ll warm up towards the middle of next week. We’ll get some more rain showers. We need it!

In U.S. news… March just broke a record. 219 tornadoes were reported last month. This is the most out of any March on record. Last near 191 were recorded. It’s a trend that seems to have started a few years ago with March being busier than the middle of severe weather season in some cases. Here is the article with more information: March record tornadoes.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler