The center of Ophelia made landfall this morning around Emerald Isle in coastal North Carolina. Since then, the center of the system has tracked north, following I-95 and passing by Hampton Roads Saturday evening. The storm is expected to exit the region tonight and our conditions will improve through the remainder of the weekend.

That being said, there are still some impacts as this tropical storm contained plenty of energy.

Most notably is the sound side flooding this evening along NC12 in the Outer Banks. In combination to the ocean over wash from the rough surf and the afternoon high tide, the winds switching out of the south-southwest has caused water levels to flood local roadways in the Outer Banks. Use some caution into the night and for the rest of the weekend. Water levels may remain elevated through Sunday for the Outer Banks.

Rainfall will be tapering off through the night as the center of Ophelia races northward along I-95. Some evening and late night showers still remain possible for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Otherwise, the clouds and breeze will take us through the night.

Winds will shift out of the southwest tonight, still gusting to 25 – 30mph, holding temperatures in the 60s. The then west-southwest breeze tomorrow will slowly back off, gusting to near 25mph in the morning hours before a few breaks of sun peak out in the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow remain in the 70s.

On the backside of Ophelia as it continues to move north-northeast with be a trailing cool front. This front slowly drops through our area as we go into Monday, keeping things cooler and cloudier. Highs should hold in the 70s with a fresh breeze and stubborn clouds.

This should set up a persistent northeast wind for the remainder of the workweek, keeping temperatures in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds all week. Rain chances look to return by weeks end.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe has developed in the south-central Atlantic. The storm is expected to migrate west this week before bending north into the open Atlantic by the end of the week, staying out to sea.

Stay safe this evening and enjoy the rest of the weekend as conditions gradually improve tomorrow.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro