Yet another hot day is expected Sunday across the region. Temps will climb (once again) into the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values in the low to mid 90s!

We got so close to the record on Saturday! The record was 94, and we managed to hit 93 at the Norfolk Intl. Airport.

We’ll start to see some changes in your weather starting late this evening and into the overnight. A few showers and storms will be possible just in the heat and humidity today. Overnight, a front will approach and this front will help to bring cooler temperatures on Monday. We’ll go from the 90s Sunday, to the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday! Tuesday, with a few more showers and clouds around most spots will be in the upper 60s for highs. Quite the change!

Expect scattered showers and a storm to be possible on Monday. Tuesday looks like our best chance for rain. A front will stall just to our south. As a result, scattered showers will be likely from time to time through the work week.

Some of the rain could be locally heavy in spots, leading to some isolated flooding issues.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

