Blog: One More Day Of Rain Before The Payoff!

This last weekend was very dry but also very cold. High temps were only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees despite lots of sunshine. As predicted the moisture and clouds increased overnight. There were even some spotty showers in the area this morning with a few sleet pellets. We have a warm front lifting up from the south. There is a cool front to our west.

Regional Weather Map

The warm front is already moving into our region. It will pass to our north today. High temps will bump up to the mid 50s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

Winds will pick up out of the south. They will run at 10-20mph with gusts between 25-30mph later today. There will be an increasing chance for rain showers as we go through the afternoon as well. This will be ahead of that cool front.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There will be a line of showers forming that could produce some brief heavy rain. This could impact the early part of the evening commute, but it should move out by the later part. Then we’ll dry out tonight. Lows temps will drop to the 30s.

Tomorrow’s weather looks great! We’ll have a westerly wind with fair skies. High temps will be in the upper 50s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Things get even better on Wednesday. High temps will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. There will be a bona-fide cold front moving through the region on Thursday. For now it looks like we’ll stay pretty dry. High temps will be closer to 50. Then we’ll be in the upper 40s on Friday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower or two on Thursday or Friday, but for now I’m keeping the forecast dry. As of this time it looks like we’ll have a lot of rain on Saturday. I’ll go into more detail about next weekend in a day or two.

Here is a little climate information. So far for the month we have racked up over 5″ of rain. This is over 3″ above the average. We are up about 3.5″ for the year. We’ve had rain for about 15 of the last 21 days.

Local Climate

This rainfall does not include the 0.25″ to 0.6″ of rain that is likely to fall today.

Rainfall Forecast

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler