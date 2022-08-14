Wasn’t Saturday awesome?! We saw highs in the low 80s, low humidity and a lot of sunshine. Doesn’t get much better than that for August.

We’ll see a similar day Sunday, but a few more clouds are expected during the day. Overall, we’ll call Sunday a mix between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s once again, with a light NE/E wind.

Great weather overall for anything you have planned today.

Temperatures Sunday morning are starting out in the mid 60s. Our average low this time of the year is 72°F. On average, Sept 15th is usually when we see a low around 65°F, so you could say our morning temperatures Sunday are about a month ahead of schedule. With clouds moving back in today and humidity increasing into Monday, Sunday night into Monday’s lows will be a little warmer, near 70.

Monday will not be a washout, but we’ll see more humidity and better rain chances. Expect some on and off showers through the day, with higher chances late in the day into the overnight. Some of the rain could be locally heavy Tue night along the front in NE NC. Rain showers will linger into Tuesday as well.

Overall, rainfall totals look to be around 0.5″ of rain through Monday and Tuesday.

Trending a little drier Wed and Thursday, before a few rain chances return late in the week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

