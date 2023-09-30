The light at the end is near! The sun will come out, tomorrow!

Yes, finally after a good solid week of clouds and dreary conditions from time to time – the sun will return in full force on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.

But to get there, we have to get through Saturday first. A good day today to watch some college football or golf and relax. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. There will be some mist/drizzle or light rain especially at the coast. Winds will be breezy at the coast too.

Heading into the late evening hours, that’s when we should see the skies start to clear a bit. I expect to see a few peaks of sun in some spots by sunset. Overnight, skies clear and we are left Sunday with fantastic weather.

That nice weather lasts for several days, wtih our next rain chance not returning until Thu/Fri. Temperatures will warm, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

Through the weekend, the tides will still be running a little above average thanks to the wind, a low off our coast and the full moon.

In the tropics, Phillipe and Rina and spinning very close to one another. Rina should weaken and eventually dissipate/get absorbed by Phillippe as it moves north in the coming days. It could become a hurricane as it moves north, but will not have any impact on us.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

