After a weekend roast of summertime heat & humidity, the cooler & unsettled weather will continue across Hampton Roads. Scattered rain showers move in later in the overnight and set up a good soaking on Tuesday.

The cool front that dropped through the region today has stalled out – allowing for an area of low pressure to cruise on through Hampton Roads. Expect on and off rain showers throughout our Tuesday with generally cooler conditions – highs will only be in the 60s. More rain is expected for those on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, whereas a few breaks of sun may poke out for those in NE North Carolina. However, that’ll also be where the risk of thunderstorms lives by the afternoon.

Clouds will be stubborn Wednesday but most of the rain should move out – it may just be gray & dreary with some morning fog / drizzle. Best shot at some sun looks to be Thursday.

Stay dry! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro