Blog: Numerous Heat Alerts

There’s a large amount of heat advisories, watches, and warnings across the eastern part of the country.

Heat Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

The heat will be focused across the central and southeastern U.S. today.

Forecast Temps (Today)

Then the heat will spread back into the northeast tomorrow. For example, high temps will rise up the mid 90s in Boston.

We are stuck in this hot weather pattern with an area of high pressure parked to our southeast for several days. I call this the Bermuda High heat pattern.

Regional Weather Map

There will be some scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but the models disagree on the timing and coverage. I’m calling for a 40% chance for showers and storms between the late afternoon and the evening. However, some of the models hold off most of the rain until the mid evening hours. So if the storms come in during the afternoon, then temps will probably land closer to the mid 90s with a heat index between 99 and 105. If they hold off until later, then we’ll go back into the mid-upper 90s with the heat index between 101 and 108.

Either way we’ll heat up again tomorrow. High temps will be in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will rise up to between 101 and 108. We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Over the weekend the ridge of high pressure looks to build in a little stronger. This will likely limit the rain chances in the region So with ample sunshine, increasing humidity, and the persistent southwest winds we’ll heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 for temperatures. The heat index will run up to 105-110 degrees. We’ll likely have heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

Many folks are asking when we will finally cool down. The answer…early next week. We’ll have a cool front approaching from the west by late Monday. There will be some showers and storms later in the day. High temps will only drop a little to the low 90s. Then we’ll have a lot of rain and storms on Tuesday with highs temps finally dropping down to the low-mid 80s. So we have to hang on until then. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler