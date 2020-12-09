Blog: November Was Warm! December Close To Average So Far.

I didn’t get to talk about the November temperatures over the last week. It was just too busy. Now that there is some down-time I can cover the interesting information. If you recall November 2020 was very warm and wet. High temperatures were above average for the majority of the month.

November High temperatures

This caused November to be the third warmest on record. In fact 4 months this year have been in the top 10 warmest months on record. This year’s July was THE warmest on record.

Monthly Departure From Average

Now that we are in December temperatures are running closer to average. We had a couple of colder days lately. They have felt pretty cold, but truthfully they have only been a bit below average. The average high is in the mid 50s now for this time of year. Today we have high pressure to our southwest. There is an upper level low to our north.

Regional Weather Map

The upper level low is sending some clouds to the south. So we will have a mix of sun and clouds today despite some very dry air at the surface. Dew points are in the 20s. We’ll have a west/southwest breeze today at 5-15mph. It shouldn’t be as strong as yesterday. Temps should be able to warm up to near 50 or the low 50s, but there will only be mid-upper 40s north of the metro.

Tomorrow we’ll have a wind-shift come through. Winds will be light and out of the north. So despite a lot of sunshine our high temps will only be in the low 50s. We’ll get more of a southerly wind on Friday. It will be a nice day with highs temps in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. Over the weekend we’ll have a lot more moisture move into the region. We’ll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with some isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s. We’ll also be in the upper 60s on Sunday. There will be a higher chance for rain, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

In world news…The sun is starting to wake up again from a recent lull in activity. This week there should be some impressive displays of the Aurora Borealis. They may even reach down all the way into parts of the U.S.

Some new research suggests that the next solar cycle (25) could be the strongest on record. Here is an article with more information on that: Upcoming solar cycle research.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler