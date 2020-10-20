Blog: Not Feeling Like Fall! Tracking Epsilon.

Our weather will not be feeling like Fall over the next few days. It is going to be warm and fairly humid all the way into and through the weekend. It won’t be record-breaking, but it will be well above average.

Today we have a stationary front overhead. It is mild on both sides of this boundary, but there is some very humid air on the ocean side. This is edging into our region.

Regional Weather Map

There is a small area of high pressure to our west. Then there is a bigger stationary front over the Midwest. High temps will be in the upper 70s over much of the southeast today. There will be a few 80s even. However, it is still pretty chilly in the Midwest.

Temps Today

Locally, we had clouds, drizzle, fog, and some showers this morning. As we go through the day we should dry up a bit. We’ll have some slight clearing this afternoon. There will only be a couple of stray showers. High temps will rise to the upper 70s to near 80. Tomorrow the local front should fall apart. High pressure will nudge east a bit. So we’ll have partly cloudy skies. High temps will be more in the 80s. We’ll be fairly warm and dry for the rest of the week with high temps in the 70s. The average high is 69 degrees for this time of year.

Temperature Trend

Our next decent chance for rain will be on Sunday, but high temps will still be in the upper 70s.

In the tropics there are 2 features that we are watching. There is a weak tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean. It only has a low chance of formation in the next 2-3 days. However, tropical storm Epsilon is churning over the central Atlantic.

Tropical Satellite

So far Epsilon has drifted around in a rough circle as it has only been experiencing weak steering currents. Now the system is forecast to turn north/northwest and start moving faster. It is expected to move closer to Bermuda and strengthen into a hurricane within a couple of days. The most likely path (center line) takes it well east of the island, but the cone of uncertainty does reach closer.

Track Of Epsilon

The storm would then move north and northeast keeping it out to sea. However, it would bring some nice waves to the east coast. Good for surfers anyway. They would likely rise into the weekend. This is great news for the NSSA National Championship surf competition. It is taking place in Nags Head, NC this week.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler