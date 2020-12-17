Blog: Northeast Snow Grinds Down. Locally, Dry And Chilly!

Yesterday, we had a real soaking rain across the region. An area of low pressure was gaining strength as it moved northward. Today that system is off in the northeast states, and it is dumping a huge amount of snow.

Regional Weather Map

Some locations up there had over 2 feet of snow. The reading at Binghamton, NY shows about 19″.

Snowfall Depth

However, the National Weather Service office up there reported over 40″. The low will gradually move northeast today, and the snow will eventually shut down. However, a lot of that region will also be shut down for at least a couple of days. This will shut down some travel, and possibly could impact package delivery for some.

We didn’t have any snow in our viewing area. We did have a lot of rain though. Amounts were between a half inch and an inch and a half. This aligned well with yesterday’s forecast.

Rainfall Totals

Today high pressure is edging in from the west at the surface. However, there is also an upper level low overhead. So we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at a steady 10-15mph. So high temps will only be in the mid 40s.

Tonight the upper level low will increase the clouds. There may be a couple of sprinkles or flurries late tonight into early tomorrow morning. That would be more likely towards the coast. Temps will fall to the low-mid 30s overnight with a few 20s west. Through the day tomorrow we’ll be partly cloudy with high temps only in the low 40s.

Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be in the upper 40s on Saturday with fair skies. We’ll be in the low 50s on Sunday, but there is a light chance for a shower.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler