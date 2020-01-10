Blog: No Cold Air In Sight!

There was a little leftover chill in the air in some spots this morning, but as we go through the next 7 days there will be no cold air in sight for Hampton Roads.

High pressure is moving offshore. A warm wind is developing out of the south behind it.

Regional Weather Map

There is a strong area of low pressure that is starting to develop back towards Texas and Oklahoma. Locally, we’ll have quiet/warm weather today. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. (low-mid 60s north). However, that storm system out west will produce severe weather over the south/central U.S. later today. It will create some snow over the north/central U.S.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Tomorrow we will keep warming up. Skies will be mostly cloudy for a good portion of the day, but the winds will increase even more out of the south. Plus, the lows tomorrow morning will only drop down to the 50s. So our high temperatures will aim for the low 70s during the afternoon.

Temps Tomorrow

The current record for Norfolk is 75 degrees set back in the 1970s. The average high temperatures is in the upper 40s. There may be a stray shower in the late afternoon/evening, but it’s a pretty low chance. There’s a much higher chance for rain off to our west.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

The low pressure system will move into the Northeast on Sunday. A cool front will move towards our area, but it will stall out. A few showers and storms will try to move east of it into our region during the morning, but they should have a lot less energy than the storms off to our west. I would check in over the weekend for updates about the chance for storms.

Either way we won’t cool down much early next week. High temps will stay in the 60s through the middle of next week. There will be more scattered rain showers between Monday afternoon and Tuesday. A few lingering showers may fall on Wednesday, but we’ll see.

Enjoy the warm weather! Sorry snow and cold lovers. I do have to admit…I don’t mind the mild temps, but I am concerned about one thing… There are some plants and trees that are starting to bud already. This is not good! We still could easily get smacked with some much colder air down the road. It’s still only early January. I still think we’ll get that colder air in a couple of weeks. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler