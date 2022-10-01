The weather improves on Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected and less wind!

We saw some impressive wind gusts Friday evening. The Norfolk Airport gusted to 68 mph! Poquoson saw a gust to 73, and Knotts Island gusted to 61 mph. In James City County, the Seaford area saw winds of 51 mph and York County/Seaford saw a gust to 39. Below are some other gusts we saw in the area. For a full list, click here.

As expected, rainfall totals were around 2-5″ region wide. A few spots saw slightly higher amounts. Some street flooding was reported, enhanced by high tides that we had yesterday too.

Through the rest of the weekend, we’ll see decent weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with just a spotty shower or two – mainly inland -closer to the low. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Late in the day on Sunday, expect a few showers to return though – as we see a coastal low develop. Rain showers will be likely late Sunday through Tuesday, with periods of rain and showers, especially at the coast. The winds will also increase once again, with some gusts to 40 mph, once again, especially at the coast.

With the prolonged period of winds, we will see another round of tidal flooding. The tides could be higher than what we saw Friday. Friday, the tide peaked out in the moderate flood category. Monday morning’s high tide around 4am will be comparable to Friday. On Monday afternoon, we could see major flooding with a predicted level around 6.5ft – higher than Friday.

These tidal flooding numbers are subject to change – so please check back with us late in the weekend for the latest updated numbers.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

