It’s hard to believe this is the last weekend of August already and next weekend is Labor Day weekend! It won’t be too long now before we see some cooler days and nights – relatively speaking.

Since late July, our average afternoon temperature has been falling a bit – from around 90 into the upper 80s. For August 27th, the average afternoon temperature when you look at a 30 year climatology is 86. Tomorrow, August 28th, the average drops to 85. By October 1st, our average is 77. Of course, daily weather patterns will cause variations up and down in our temperatures, but make no mistake – eventually, we’ll run out of summertime weather.

So, if you’re a fan of it – enjoy this weekend! We’ll see temperatures this afternoon climbing into the upper 80s, with a few pop up shower and storms in spots. As a weak front works its way through the area Saturday, we’ll see around a 30-40% chance for some pop up storms. The most likely time for this will be after 2pm, so enjoy your day – there will be a lot of dry time.

Sunday – just slightly cooler with a lower rain chance. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 80s.

It’s a busy weekend across Hampton Roads. The East Coast Surfing Championship continues in VA Beach while the Norfolk Jazz Festival has it’s final day Saturday at Town Point Park. Elsewhere, the Seawall Art Show is happening in Portsmouth while Fort Monroe hosts the 1619 Commemoration. For a full list of events, click here.

Of course, the end of August and early September also means were getting closer to the peak of Hurricane Season, which is September 10th. Looking at the latest Tropical Outlook, there are two weak systems the NHC is watching. Both as of Saturday morning’s 2am Tropical Outlook have low probabilities of developing in the next 5 days, but some models do indicate the potential for them to get going in the long term.

There’s plenty of time to watch both systems. I don’t expect the one in the Caribbean to have any impact on us. Most models take it into the western Gulf. The one in the central Atlantic – along what we refer to as the Intertropical convergence zone – should be watched. It’s a long way away though – so don’t worry too much.

On average, most storms in the spot it’s in take at least a week or more to even get close to the United States (U.S) – if they even make it that close which is highly uncertain right now.

We’ll be watching things for you. Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

