After a stormy Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday look a little calmer for our region. We’ll still see a small chance of a shower, but most areas should remain dry through the weekend. It will be hot once again, with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100!

For much of the region, you can expect highs around 90-92 on Saturday. Similar temperatures are expected Sunday.

Any shower or storm that does develop could produce a heavy downpour or two, so don’t be surprised if you see it pouring even though the rain chances and coverage is expected to be low. There’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere this time of the year, so it’s like pouring a bucket of water out whenever a shower does form.

Friday’s rain brought a soaking to parts of the region- like the Eastern Shore where a heavy thunderstorm produced 1-3″ rainfall totals. We even got some reports of hail from that storm! Elsewhere, rainfall totals were not as impressive, but there was a decent amount towards the Suffolk/Isle of Wight line near Chuckatuck, Driver and also in western portions of our viewing area.

Heading into Sunday and the first part of next week, high pressure builds into the region. This ridge of high pressure will keep rain chances relatively low. Most of the rain should be west of our region across central and western VA.

Late in the week, a front approaches from the west and leads to increasing rainfall chances towards Wednesday and Thursday.