A very nice weekend of weather is expected for Hampton Roads with lower humidity and nice, seasonable temperatures.

We’ll be in the low 80s on Saturday. Dewpoints will only be in the low 60s, so it’ll feel rather nice especially in the evening. Enjoy it if you’re heading out to any of the festivals and events this weekend!

Rain chances remain low for much of the area through the weekend and into early next week. Our next rain chance arrives later into next week as temperatures warm back up into the upper 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We are (still) waiting on Alex to form as of Saturday morning. The system remains very disorganized, with a complete lack of shower and storm activity around where the main center is. The reason it has not formed into a tropical depression or tropical storm yet is it does not have a closed center of circulation. Wind shear, which is a difference of wind speed/direction with height is causing the storm to be ripped apart – leading to most of the rain and storms to be far east of the main center.

Despite this, heavy rain is occurring with the storms that do develop – and flooding has been reported in parts of Miami.

At this time @CityofMiamiFire is responding to multiple calls of cars stuck in the water. Please stay off the road and do not drive through floods. pic.twitter.com/lYKx1FoqlJ — Miami Fire PIO (@MFR_PIO) June 4, 2022

Alex will not bring any direct major impacts to our region. The track takes it off the southeast coast and accelerates it towards Bermuda. The main area of rain and storms is expected to pass to the southeast of Hampton Roads and even far south of Hatteras. However, one or two showers could get close to the southern OBX on Sunday, and some breezy conditions will develop with gusts to 30 in spots. Rip currents will also occur at the beach, so keep that in mind if you’re getting in the water Sunday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

