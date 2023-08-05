The weekend looks pretty good overall – with highs in the 80s and low rain chances.

Near the coast temperatures will be in the low 80s. Inland – we’ll expect things to be about 5 degrees warmer in the upper 80s.

We could see a stray shower on Sunday in a few spots, just with the heat and humidity. These will be airmass storms that form in the afternoon then dissipate in the evening. Overall though – chances are pretty low. Higher rainfall chances move in late Monday.

That rainfall chance is with a system that will move in for the first part of our week. A few stronger storms could occur late in the day Monday.

We will begin a warming trend as we head towards Monday. Highs will be in the low 90s, but with extra humidity it will feel like around 100 degrees. A front moves through, giving us a drop in the humidity for Wednesday before some more humidity boosts us back into the upper 90s by late week.

All is quiet in the tropics. Don’t let the quiet time fool you though – it’s not thta unusual to not have anything right now. Hurricane season typically starts to get active in the next couple of weeks as we head into September. Now is the time to check your hurricane plan and make sure it’s ready. A simple thing you can do this weekend – take a video or photos of your house/belongings. That will make it easier if you ever have to make an insurance claim.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

