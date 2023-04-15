A nice weekend is expected across the area with a good mix of sun and clouds and just a stray chance of a shower or storm.

Through the day on Saturday, we’ll see some sun mixed in with the clouds. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon. A southwest breeze up to 15 mph will help to boost our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s region wide.

Some of us saw rain showers Friday – while many did not. The heaviest rain was across central VA where a few storms moved through late in the day. We need some rain across the area. For the month of April, rainfall at the Norfolk Airport is down -0.86″. The latest drought monitor shows some moderate drought conditions across eastern VA and NC too.

Late Saturday, a stray shower or storm could pop up. The best chances for any rain will across the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Eastern Shore. Some small pea sized hail could occur in this these storms as there is some cold air aloft. I think this should be pretty isolated in terms of coverage though.

A cool front will approach from the west Sunday evening. A stray shower or storm could occur between 6-8pm, but better rain chances move in overnight. Not everyone will see rain and totals look light overall.