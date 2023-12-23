The nice weather continues this weekend with temperatures slowly starting to climb. We’ll be in the mid 50s for Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun. Some high level clouds will move through during the day, but things will remain dry. If you’re traveling- you’ll have no issues.

Similar weather is expected for Sunday – with highs a little warmer in the upper 50s to even some low 60s.

So we’ll stay dry through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We will expect some showers though as we head into Tuesday – with the higher rain chances coming in the late afternoon/evening and overnight into Wednesday. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.5″ to 0.75″ at this time.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter