Blog: Nice weather for President’s Day. Up and down temps this week.

Today we are looking at some great weather for President’s Day! It was a cold start, but temps started warming fast. We had a lot of sunshine, and it looked beautiful this morning.

Sunshine on Tower Cams

High pressure is in the region, and that will give us a lot of sunshine today.

Regional Weather Map

The high has drifted east. So we’ll get back to some warming southwest winds. Though they will be light today. It’s pretty dry outside, but moisture will increase slightly. It may be enough to create a stray shower this evening. High temps will rise to the low 60s later this afternoon

Tomorrow we’ll have more moisture coming up from the south. Winds will increase out of the south/southwest. Gusts could be up to 20mph. There will be some isolated rain showers, but the chance will only be about 20%. High temps will warm to the upper 60s.

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

Overall, it will be a good weather day.

We’ll stay with the warm air on Wednesday. High temps will push up to near 70 degrees.

Forecast Temperatures Wednesday

However, we’ll have even more moisture and an higher chance for rain showers.

GFS Model Wednesday

It won’t be a washout, but there could be a couple of rounds of showers. This will be ahead of a strong cold front. The front will briefly sink to our south on Thursday. High temps will drop to the (40s)!!! Wow! We’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Then we’ll warm up again on Friday.

I’ll have more about the weather going into the weekend in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy wheeler