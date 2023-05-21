We’ll see a few morning rain showers today as a cold front moves into the area. Behind this front, nice weather returns for the afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

By 10-11 am most of Virginia and a majority of NE NC should be rain free. I expect a few showers to linger into the OBX into the early afternoon, but overall – a nice day ahead.

High pressure builds in later today and into the first half of the week leading to a nice dry stretch of weather.

With a northeast wind through much of the week, temperatures especially along the coast will continue to be below average to near average. Highs over the next 5 days are expected to be in the 70s.

May has been a month with many below average days so far. We’ve only seen 6 days with temperatures above average. This has put us at around 1.6°F below average for the month. Cool – but nothing compared to May 1972. Check out how cool we were that year! We ended the month almost 5 degrees below average!

When we look at May, typically this is when we see our first 90 degree day. So far, we have not seen that this year. Not unheard of – in 1972 we had to go all the way to July to see our first 90 on record! I highly doubt that happens this year, but it’s fun to go back and look at the stats.

The main reason for the cooler temperatures will be the northeast wind we see. Late in the week, we could also see an area of low pressure form along the southeast coast. This is the time of the year we start to monitor for lows to form there. Sometimes they become tropical in nature, other times they are just quick moving lows. We’ll watch and see.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

