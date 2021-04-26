Blog: Nice Warming Trend This Week.

We are going to have a nice warming trend over the next few days. Today will be about the same as yesterday for temps. Even though we’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. A weak cool front was slipping to our south. We have high pressure off to our west with a warm front farther to the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a north wind at 5-15mph. So high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. There may be a couple of 70s inland. Tomorrow we’ll develop a southwest wind. We’ll also continue with the mostly sunny skies. So high temps will rise to the low 80s over the region. Maybe into the low-mid 80s. We’ll see. We won’t be alone. Warm temps will push all the way up into the Great Lakes.

Forecast Temperatures Tomorrow

It’s wild that there was just snow up in some of these places just last week.

The warm dry air will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s. Dew points will be in the 50s. However, the humidity will increase even more by Friday.

Dew points will rise into the 60s. We’ll have a cold front moving into the region. This will bring us a line of showers and storms. We’ll cool down to the 70s. I’ll talk more about that chance for rain and next weekend’s forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler