The second half of our weekend will be pretty nice with partly sunny skies expected and a wind out of the southwest helping to keep us warm.

There is a small chance for a shower on Sunday, especially western areas the closer you get to Richmond and I-95. Overall, rain chances are only 20-30% and most should be isolated. What a relief right? Maybe a good beach day! Keep in mind the water is still cool and there is a risk of rip currents, especially in the OBX and along the VA Beach oceanfront.

Tonight, we have a total lunar eclipse happening. Clouds may obscure our view from time to time, but the good news is lunar eclipses last for a long time, so you can go check it out anytime between 11:30 and 12:53 to see the total eclipse where the moon will look red.

The end of our rainy pattern is in sight -but to get there we’ll have to contend with some storms Monday afternoon. A few of them could be strong to severe. The main concern with the storms will be gusty winds that could cause some trees to fall or cause power outages. An isolated tornado is possible, but the main risk is from strong gusty winds in the clusters of showers and storms that form.

The timing for the storms on Monday is from 2pm to 10pm. The storms will form into clusters, so you could see more than one round of storms.

Behind this cold front Monday, drier weather and a bit of a cool down is expected. We’ll see dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s. Wednesday, some spots could hang out in the upper 60s to low 70s! Enjoy those cooler temperatures if you’re a fan, because late in the week we could be flirting with 90 degree temperatures! Sounds more like May, right?

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

