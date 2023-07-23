Great Sunday expected across the day with highs in the 80s. If you’re heading to the becah, enjoy the nice weather! We’ll have a slight breeze out of the east

Most spots should stay dry Sunday. There’s a small chance of a spotty shower in the late afternoon. Better rain chances return overnight and into Monday.

We have a stationary front to our south this morning. This front will lift north Sunday night into Monday resulting in some higher rain chances for our region. On/off rain showers are expected with some pockets of heavy rain not out of the realm of possibilities.

Rainfall totals will generally be around 0.5 to 1″ but some may see more, some may see less because of the scattered nature of the rainfall.

In the tropics, a few things have changed since yesterday. First – Don because a hurricane briefly on Saturday. So it gets the claim of being the first hurricane of the season. It’s noteworthy because typically we don’t see our first hurricane until early August and usually we don’t see one this far north in the Atlantic. However, record warm waters enhanced it’s potential to strengthen briefly. Now, as it moves into cooler waters as it heads north it will weaken quickly.

The other system we’re watching is a tropical wave invest area moving towards the Lesser Antilles. Originally, the NHC thought this system could develop into a storm. However, there’s lower confidence in that now as models have increasing wind shear in the Caribbean. Many models weaken it before even approaching the islands. So we’ll keep an eye on it, but nothing to worry about at this time.

ICYMI – the sunrise was pretty this morning. Here’s what it looked like from the Lynnhaven Inlet. Have a great Sunday!

Happened to look just at the right time to capture the sun breaking over the horizon this morning. pic.twitter.com/MZey5bfCMT — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) July 23, 2023

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter