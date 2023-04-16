We will see mostly sunny skies this morning. A few clouds will develop and move in during the afternoon, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Temperatures will climb once again into the low 80s.

A cool front will move in tonight. A few showers and storms will occur, but rain should be pretty scattered along the front so I don’t expect everyone to see rain.

There is a level 1 severe weather risk mainly to our west. Main concern in those areas would be for some gusty winds.

The front will help to bring in a shift in our wind direction and some cooler/drier air for Monday-Wednesday. Highs should only be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be breezy Monday/Tuesday as well.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

