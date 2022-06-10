We are starting off the weekend with some great weather! A cool front swept in late yesterday and started to dry us out by the evening. We started this morning with lots of sunshine and some great walking/running weather.

Tower Cam 10

The cool front is sinking to the south, and dry weather is dropping in. Dew points have dropped to the 50s, and it is pleasant. High pressure is building in from the northwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine today with high temperatures in the low 80s. It will be great weather for just about any outdoor activities.

Outdoor Forecast

The breeze will be up out of the north at 8-12mph. It will be warm in the sun and mild in the shade. Tomorrow the front will be stalled out to our south with a dying area of low pressure moving in from the west. The models are handling these features differently. So the timing and coverage of any storms keep changing for Saturday. If you read my weather blogs over the last couple of days, then you should not be surprised. Our latest version of Future Trak puts a big cluster of storms right over the metro during the afternoon.

Future Trak (Saturday Afternoon)

Some of the other models only show a handful of showers and storms in the early evening. So either way Saturday won’t be a washout, but a few big thunderstorms may fire up between tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. It will be warm and a little more humid. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Muggy Meter

After tomorrow the heat and humidity will start to build back in. Sunday we’ll have more of a south wind. High temps will rise to the upper 80s with a couple of 90s inland.

Forecast Temps Sunday

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible. Then we’ll heat up even more on Monday. high temps will be in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. Then we’ll cool down into the middle of next week.

So the weather looks good today for Harborfest, but keep an eye to the sky tomorrow if you head down there.

Harborfest Forecast

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler