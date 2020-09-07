Blog: Nice Labor Day! Rain This Week, And Tropics Picking Up Again.

Locally today should be another nice day overall. We have high pressure to our northeast. There is a stationary front to our south. However, there is an air mass of much higher humidity that is just to our southeast. This will steadily push towards our region over the next 24 hours.

Regional Weather Map

As far as rain chances go for this Labor Day… There are a handful of showers offshore. A couple of these may move inland. However, we still have that dry air at the surface. So other than a stray shower or two, I think we’ll stay pretty dry today. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. We’ll have an east/northeast breeze through the day.

Tomorrow the humidity will increase. High pressure will still be off to our northeast. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Some of the models have a few clusters of showers and storms moving in form the east. Our Future Trak model was pretty bullish on rain this morning.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

The other models do also show some rain coming in, but there are no large weather features to cause it. So we’ll see how much rain we actually get. For now I have a 30% chance, but I may have to increase it. This will impact the kids that are heading back to school. Through the rest of the week we’ll have a coastal trough (line of lower pressure). Between that and the higher humidity we’ll have scattered showers and a few storms from Wednesday into next weekend.

In the tropics there are 3 features that I am watching. 2 are organized systems. 1 is just a tropical disturbance.

Tropical Satellite

The disturbance is south of Bermuda. It is moving west/northwest, but it is very disorganized. It has a low chance of formation. Whether it forms or not, it may aid in bringing us more rain later this week.

Tropical depression 18 formed this morning. It just came off of Africa, and it is now passing south of the Cabo Verde islands. It will move west/northwest for a time. Then it is forecast to move more northward in 4-5 days.

Track Of Tropical Depression 18

On that track it should hook north and stay out to sea, but that is not a guarantee. Many of the forecast models do keep it out to sea. However, it is forecast to become a hurricane.

Meanwhile tropical depression 17 is farther west. It is moving to the west/northwest. It will snake its way in that direction for a few days. It is expected to remain a tropical storm, but it’s possible that it could become a hurricane at some point. Here’s the latest track:

Track Of T.D. 17

There is a big spread in the long-range models, but there are quite a few which hook it north, and keep it out to sea. There are also a few which take it farther west down the road. So we’ll watch all of these over the next few days, and let you know which way they are headed.

One last thing before I go. There is a recent story from out west about some crazy temperature changes! Today the high temperature in Denver Colorado is expected to be in the low 90s. Then tomorrow they are forecast to have highs in the 30s with some snow.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler