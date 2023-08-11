A nice day is expected Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Overnight, we had a front move through the area. This has lowered our humidity just a touch – but you won’t notice it too much.

In fact, by Saturday- humidity grows and the heat index values will grow. Heat index values will be around 100 on Satuday and 105-110 on Sunday! Heat advisories may be issued for the area.

In terms of rain chances – a few of us – mainly NE NC could see a stray shower overnight and into Saturday morning. The most likely time for this is around 4-8am Saturday morning.

Then Saturday afternoon, expect just a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Sunday will have a little bit of a higher rain chance, around 40%. Both days will have a lot of dry time though so don’t cancel any plans.

Heading into next week, a few chances for showers and storms remain Monday and Tuesday. Drier and slightly cooler by mid week.

Hope you have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

