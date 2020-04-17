Blog: Nice Friday Shaping Up. Rain For Part Of Saturday.

This morning was interesting in terms of the temperatures. We had clear skies across the entire area. However, there was a light wind off of the water. So temps started in the 40s near the shore (even 50 in a couple of locations). Meanwhile, some inland locations had no wind and temps there were in the lower 30s. There was more patchy frost.

Today we’ll all warm up nicely! We have high pressure moving offshore. So the winds are already turning out of the southeast. A warm front is closing in from the southwest.

Regional Weather Map

Winds will be more out of the south today at 10-15mph. Between that and partly sunny skies the temps will rise up to near 70 this afternoon. We’ll have low-mid 70s inland/south with some 60s near the shore.

Forecast High Temps

That’s a big jump from this morning. We’ll have good weather for outdoor activities.

Outdoor Forecast

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds and moisture. We’ll even have a few spotty showers late tonight into tomorrow morning. Mainly north of Hampton Roads. By the the mid-morning tomorrow a cold front will move in from the west. We’ll have a strong southwest wind before it gets here. So high temps will be in the mid 60s around midday. However, the front will turn the winds to out of the northwest. It will be breezy with gusts to 25mph. That might drop the temps a bit. There will be a band of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. This will start up around 7-9am and will go until around noon.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

The good news is that the northwest wind will eventually dry things out in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry Saturday night into Sunday. High temps will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have rain moving back in Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned for updates.

A lot of weather stories aren’t making the news lately (save for some of the severe weather stories). However, one headline that is developing is a really bad drought over the western United States. Some are suggesting this is turning into a Mega Drought. That is a drought that lasts for more than a decade. A recent study by several groups of scientists focus on the recent trend of dry conditions over the western states. There have been several Mega Droughts in the past 2000 years. Many have been studied using paleoclimatology. This new study looks closer at the short-term. Here is the article with more information: Western U.S. Megadrought.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler