Blog: Nice Friday Ahead, But Showers And Storms Return Saturday.

Today started off great! We had a lot sunshine with temps mainly in the 60s. There were even a couple of upper 50s in some inland spots. That is rare for early August.

Sunshine This Morning

Through the day we’ll have some very nice weather. We’ll be mostly to partly sunny. High temps will rise to the low to mid 80s. The humidity will be low-moderate. High pressure is off to the west with a stationary front sitting offshore.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow the front will drift back to the west, and an area of low pressure will move overhead. This will produce several rounds of showers and storms over the region. Rain may even be heavy at times.

Future Trak (Saturday)

There could be some localized flooding, but rain amounts don’t look as high as a couple of days ago. We’ll have about a quarter to three quarters of an inch on average. However, there will be some isolated locations that could see up to 1 to 2 inches of rain. We’ll have a lot of clouds tomorrow with a light south wind. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be much hotter to our west.

Temps Forecast (Tomorrow)

By Sunday this system will finally kick out to sea. The front will fall apart as it moves offshore. We’ll be partly cloudy through the day except for a stray shower early. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. We’ll finally go back to some more typical Summer weather next week. High temps will be near 90 for many days. We’ll have some typical Summer humidity, but it won’t be off the charts. There may be an isolated shower or storm on one of the days next week.

In the tropics there are two disturbances that we are watching.

Tropical Satellite

The one in the central Atlantic has a low chance of formation as it moves off to the west/northwest. However, the one in the eastern Atlantic has a little more activity with it already. It has a 30% chance of formation in the short-term, but a fairly high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next 3-5 days. We’ll be tracking that over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler