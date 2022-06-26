Enjoy the nice weather on Sunday, with tolerable humidity and a fair sky across the area. Things are changing on Monday, as a cold front approaches the area.

On Sunday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s across the area with a southeast wind. If you’re heading to the beach, keep in mind with the onshore flow there is a moderate to high risk of rip currents across much of the area. Red flags may be flying in parts of the OBX this afternoon.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies late Sunday, with increasing clouds overnight into Monday. On Monday, the front will move in and so will the showers and a few storms. Some of the rain could be locally heavy with rainfall totals over 1″ in spots. That’s great news -as we could still use some rain for our region.

In the tropics, we continue to track a tropical wave that is now halfway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. This system has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression this week as it tracks into the Caribbean. Models right now keep this system south, impacting the southern Caribbean Islands with some heavy rain and wind.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter