Blog: NC Tornado Yesterday. Sun Is Back With The Clouds Today.

Yesterday there were some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mainly in our inland areas.

Satellite/Radar (Yesterday Afternoon)

One of the storms over North Carolina produced a “likely” tornado. This was around 3:30 in the afternoon:

Local Storm Report (NWS)

A viewer tweeted out a pic of the storm. This is from stormchaser Peter Forister.

Tornado Pic (Peter Forister: Twitter)

There were some other scattered storms over the region, but then they moved off to the northwest. The upper level low that has been nearby and the surface low have both drifted west since yesterday.

Regional Weather Map

They have also both weakened a little bit. So today we actually started off with partly cloudy skies for a change.

Tower Cam This Morning

We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. However, there will still be some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. We won’t see the occasional drizzle that has been around in-between the recent showers. So the chance for rain and drizzle will be much lower. (About 30%). Surface winds have turned to out of the south. They will be light at 5-10mph. The dew points are in the 60s. They will likely rise to the upper 60s later today. It will be muggy for sure. High temps will be near 80, but it will feel like the mid 80s with the heat index.

We’ll have similar weather tomorrow, but the upper level low will drift back east a bit. So we’ll have a little higher chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temps will be in the lower 80s. We’ll have a southeast wind. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with scattered pm showers and storms on Saturday. High temps will be in the 80s with high humidity. That is the first official day of Summer by the way. Then for Father’s Day on Sunday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a few pm showers and storms. Hopefully, there will be less rain on Sunday for the dads that want to do outdoor activities. We’ll have high temps near 90 early next week.

By the way…There is a high threat for rip currents at the local beaches today. Though there are some nice waves. Be safe out there.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler