After a nice, mild end to the week, the weekend will be much different. We’ll be dry through much of Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s region wide. A few low 50s are possible inland. A northerly wind will keep spots near the coast a little cooler.

This evening, clouds will be moving in. By 8-10pm, showers will be approaching from the south and by midnight I expect at least light rain showers to be moving through the area.

Sunday will be a very wet day. Showers are likely especially in the morning and early afternoon hours. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times, which could lead to some minor flooding and ponding of water in poor drainage areas.

Rainfall totals through the day Sunday will add up to 1″ to 2″ of rain when all the raindrops are counted.

For most of us, we’ll simply see rain and some wind. There is a small chance of a stronger storm across the Outer Banks on Sunday morning though. The main concern is for some gusty winds or an isolated tornado as the warmer air east of the low is pulled into areas along the coast of the OBX.

With the wind, we will see a bit of an increase in the tides. Most of the flooding should be nuisance to minor and not cause that many issues.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

