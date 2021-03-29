Blog: Much Cooler & Drier Today. Up And Down Temps This Week!

Last night I woke up to the sound of rushing wind and heavy rain. I knew that it was coming, but I had hoped that we wouldn’t have a bunch of warnings that would wake me up in the middle of the night. Well, no warnings, but plenty of loud noise. Winds gusted to just under 40mph over most of the region as a cold front swiped through the area.

Line Of Showers And Storms Last Night

The front has now dropped well to our south. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a pretty nice day, but it will be much cooler. High temps yesterday hit the low-mid 80s. Today we’ll only top off in the lower 60s. There was a strong northwest breeze this morning, but the wind was already dying down. We’ll have a northwest wind at 5-15mph today. There will be a few gusts to 20mph. That will be mostly near the shore. There will be plenty of sunshine today.

Tomorrow will be a very nice day. We’ll be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 60s to near 70. By Wednesday the moisture will increase over the region. We’ll have increasing clouds with scattered showers and possibly a few storms arriving in the afternoon.

GFS Model Wednesday Afternoon

High temps will warm up to the mid 70s. This will be out ahead of a cold front. That will move in early Thursday morning. There will be some showers continuing into Thursday morning. A few showers may linger until midday, but we’ll see about that. High temps will be in the 50s. The problem is that some unseasonably cold air will drop down into our area into Friday. Low temperatures may drop down to the low 30s Friday morning. This could potentially lead to a frost. We’ll be dry on Friday with sunshine, but high temps may only reach the upper 40s. Then we’ll be cold again Saturday morning. This is still a little ways out in time. It’s possible that the air will moderate before it drops south. So stay tuned for updates. Especially those that have planted flowers or grass seed.

Before I go I wanted to mention that there was some more historic flooding in Nashville over the weekend. A little over 7″ of rain fell which was the second highest 2-day total on record. The flooding even became deadly. The water levels weren’t as bad as the historic 2010 flood there, but it was an extra huge burden on folks already having a tough year. Here is the article with more information: Historic Nashville Flooding.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler