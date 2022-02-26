Blog: Mostly Cloudy and chilly Saturday expected

A chilly and cloudy Saturday is expected across the region with temperatures struggling to climb much higher than the low 40s.

The reason for the chill? We had a cold front come through the area Friday night. That’s left us with a northerly wind that will help to re-enforce the cold air through the day Saturday. Winds will be in the 5-15 mph range, with a few isolated higher gusts. So it’ll feel a few degrees cooler too, especially along the coast. Much of the day will be spent in the upper 30s, with highs topping out around 40-41 for much of the metro area and a few degrees warmer inland.

An interesting setup Saturday morning too- a few isolated rain/snow showers or a brief wintry mix is possible across the area as some light moisture moves through. Now, don’t get too excited. This won’t amount to a whole lot of anything. It’s more of a look outside, see a few snowflakes are falling in spots and that’s about it.

The trick with this though is that the air is relatively dry across our area. So, what falls from the cloud may have a hard time making it to the surface. We call this virga in meteorology. It’s when there is drier air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, so the precipitation falls from the cloud, and then evaporates as it falls resulting in less precip making it to the ground.

So a few areas may see a brief mix this morning into the early afternoon, but I don’t expect it to be a big deal. Let us know though if you see anything! We always enjoy getting your reports.

Sunday – we warm up a bit, but it’ll still be below average with a few rain showers also returning to the forecast. These showers will be more prominent across NC than VA, with rainfall totals being on the light side.

Looking long term, some warmer weather is on the horizon. The long term temperature outlooks over the next 8-14 days and the next month show good chances of above average temperatures. Our average this time of the year is the mid to upper 50s.

Enjoy the chilly weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

