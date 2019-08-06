Blog: More Sun…Less Rain Today.

After yesterday’s on and off showers in the region, we had a widespread area of light rain develop last night.

Light Rain Last night

It didn’t add up to much. About a tenth of an inch. By this morning the widespread rain fell apart, and there were only a couple of showers near the coast. We’ll have a lot of sunshine today, and much less rain. Yesterday we had two stationary fronts near the region. A weak area of low pressure formed near the southern front. Also, we had a lot of humidity. Today the lower front and the low are heading out to sea. The northern front is falling apart.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure is also nudging closer to our area. This will create partly cloudy skies through the day. We still have enough moisture in the area to pop up some isolated showers, but the chance for rain is only 20%. With the increased sunshine comes hotter temperatures. Highs today will run up to the upper 80s with a few 90s inland/south. It will feel like the low-mid 90s with the heat index.

Tomorrow we’ll have partly cloudy skies again, but there will be a 40% chance for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. We’ll have a few showers on Thursday. Possibly in the morning. Highs will be near 90. Then we’ll be partly cloudy with no rain on Friday. Highs will be in the 80s. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler