Blog: More Storms Today. Then A Cool Week Ahead.

The weather for Mother’s Day was forecast to be awesome, and it did not disappoint. We had a lot of sunshine with dry air and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Today a cold front is going to sweep in from the north. It was already approaching the area this morning.

Regional Weather Map

There were some scattered showers around this morning ahead of the front. There will be some scattered thunderstorms from the late morning into the early afternoon.

Future Trak (Early Afternoon)

Temps will climb to the mid 70s by midday with upper 60s north of the metro. Then most of the temps will fall to the 60s this afternoon. The general wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph this morning. It will turn to out of the north with the same speed this afternoon. The scattered showers and storms will taper off during the late afternoon as the front settles to the south. There will only be some spotty showers during the evening commute.

Tomorrow the front could get hung up just to our south. So there may be some spotty showers north of it into our area during the morning. However, the front should resume heading south during the day. So we’ll dry out by midday. Then we’ll have clearing skies with highs in the 60s.

We’ll be cool on Wednesday with a weak system moving through the area. we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible. Then we’ll stay cool for the rest of the week.

In national news… Over the weekend I saw this interesting article about pollen. It sums up a lot of what I have said over the years. There are a lot of pollen forecasts, but there aren’t a lot of observations. We need more. There used to be an office Norfolk that took the pollen count, but now the closest place that I can find is in Richmond. My own allergies are a bit of a pollen-meter. So I am blessed and cursed at the same time. Here is the article with more information: Pollen forecasts and observations.

The good news is that pollen levels are low today. They will probably stay low tomorrow as well. I think we’ll be wrapping up pollen season soon. Then on to beach season!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler