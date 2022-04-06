They got hit with numerous severe storms and tornadoes again yesterday across parts of the southeast. There were multiple tornadoes reported along with many severe storms.

24 Hour Storm Reports

Unfortunately, there is another chance for strong to severe storms down there today.

Severe Risk Today

We’ll be quiet here today, but we could see some strong to severe storms late tomorrow.

Severe Risk Late Tomorrow

Here’s the setup… Last night we had an area of showers and storms roll through the region. While the coverage was high for the light rain, the heavier showers were isolated to scattered.

Rain And Storms Last Night

The showers and storms pushed offshore this morning as an area of low pressure moved offshore as well.

Regional Weather Map

There is still a stationary front in the region. So we could have some spotty showers or sprinkles until midday. Winds will turn more out of the northwest as we go into the afternoon. It should be nice out as we dry out. Dew points will drop to the near 50 later today. High temps will rise to the low-mid 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll start off with some clouds and a few spotty showers. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers until the early afternoon. Then later in the day a second area of low pressure will move from the west. We’ll warm up ahead of that system to the mid-upper 70s. South winds will push up both the heat and the humidity. So there will be some fuel for some thunderstorms by the evening.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

Again, some of storms could be strong to severe. Strong gusty winds will be the main threat. Heavy rain will be the other main threat. There is a lower chance for hail and isolated tornadoes. That surface low will move out by Thursday night. However, an upper level low will move into the region Thursday night into Friday. So there will be be some more scattered rain showers through that time. High temps will drop to the 60s on Friday. Then we’ll have some pretty cool weather next weekend. It will be mostly dry. I’ll have more on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

We only picked up a couple tenths of an inch of rainfall over the region in the last 24 hours. A few spots had a little more. Going forward we’ll probably have another quarter to half inch of rain. A few lucky locations may get more.

quad box.

Rainfall Forecast Next 48 Hours

We need that rain to keep coming. There might be a dry stretch of weather for a few days after Friday. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler