Blog: More Rain Today

Yesterday afternoon into the evening we had a big area of rain develop over Hampton Roads.

Rain And Storms Yesterday

The rain was heavy for a time, and the winds were very gusty. Rain amounts varied greatly. It ranged from hardly anything from Yorktown northward to 1-2″ over parts of Hampton Roads. Virginia Beach registered 0.78″. Norfolk had 2.18″. However, Newport News only had 0.08″ at Patrick Henry Field. I think it was a lot more closer to downtown.

We didn’t have any big weather systems come in, but we did have a front sink into the region. Today, there are two stationary fronts nearby — one to the south, and one to the north.

Regional Weather Map

There is also a large amount of humidity in the region. Plus, there is a sizable trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere (that is basically a dip in the jet stream). We’ll have a lot of clouds with on-and-off showers in the forecast.

Future Trak (This Evening)

It won’t rain all day, but we’ll have occasional showers on-and-off throughout the day. Plus, we could have a few thunderstorms this afternoon. At least high temps will be held down. Highs will be in the lower 80s with some mid 80s south. Winds will be light and out of the east.

Tomorrow the fronts will weaken a bit. High pressure will creep just a little closer. So we’ll have partly cloudy skies. We’ll only have some isolated showers in the region. High temps will rise up to the upper 80s. We might even hit the 90s in some inland/southern locations.

We’ll have a few scattered showers and storms return Wednesday and Thursday, but we’ll also heat up. Highs will be near 90. It will also be humid.

The weather doesn’t look too bad from next Friday through the weekend. There may be some scattered showers and storms on one of the days, but the models keep going back and forth on that. So we’ll see.

Things got pretty quiet in the tropics. Last week we had a tropical disturbance that had a 70% chance of formation over the central Atlantic. It has since moved into an area that is unfavorable for development.

So it has basically fallen apart.

Tropical Satellite

However, I think this is just one of many examples of why I don’t think the National Hurricane Center should forecast out to 7 days just yet.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler