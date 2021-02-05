Blog: More Rain Today And Sunday. Possible Mix Sunday.

The good news is that the weekend doesn’t look like a total washout. The bad news is that we have quite a bit of time with more rain in the forecast. We started off this morning with rain light rain showers over most of the region.

Rain This Morning

Luckily, temps were well above freezing. In fact…almost all the temps were in the 40s around sunrise. We have high pressure moving offshore. There is a cold front to our west. There is a deep southerly breeze between these features.

Regional Weather Map

That is allowing some milder and more humid air to pull up into the area. We’ll be cloudy for most of the day, but I’m hoping the sun tries to pop out a bit later today. Rain showers will be likely for the first half of the day, but they should slowly drop to the south during the afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

High temps will rise to the low-mid 50s with upper 40s north of the metro. The front will actually pass to our southeast tomorrow, but we won’t cool us down much. Unlike today we should have a good amount of sunshine tomorrow. So we’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 50s. It will be a pretty nice day. Meanwhile they will be in the deep freeze over parts of the Midwest.

Tomorrow’s Temperature Forecast

By Saturday night an area of low pressure will form to our south along the stalled out cold front. It will move northeast and will pass fairly close to our region. We’ll have some rain start up late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will probably be a wintry mix for some during that time, but the models disagree on the finer details. Here is what future trak shows for early Sunday morning.

Future Trak (Sunday Morning)

However the GFS model is colder and has a bigger area of mix at that time. It also has some snow to our northwest.

GFS Model (Sunday Morning)

Some of the models actually paint some accumulating snow between Richmond, Petersburg, and the Northern Neck early in the morning. (Maybe even a little between Sussex county, Williamsburg, and Gloucester). Stay tuned for updates on that. However, the models also have the precip changing over to rain for most of the region by the late morning or midday hours.

European Model (Sunday Afternoon)

The models then move the rain out by the late afternoon into the evening. So that will be good for folks viewing the “Big Game”.

(Big Game) Forecast

We’ll be cold and dry on Monday. High temps will be near 40 degrees. Have a good and safe weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler