Blog: More Rain Headed This Way This Week.

Sunday ended up very nice through the day. The weather outside was great! High pressure sat overhead and produced a lot of warm sunshine. However, today that area of high pressure is sliding offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We have clouds building into the region. Moisture is pushing in from the southwest. The moisture will increase enough today to create a few scattered showers.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We’ll have isolated to scattered showers from midday all the way into the evening, but they should be light. At least we will warm up. We’ll have a light southwest wind. So high temps will be able to reach the mid-upper 50s despite the thickening clouds. By tonight a warm front will move up from the south. Low temps will be in the upper 40s. Rain will become widespread by around midnight. It should be light at first, but it could be briefly heavy by tomorrow morning.

Future Trak (Tuesday Morning)

This will likely cause a lot of slowdowns during the morning commute. We’ll have less rain coverage during the afternoon as the front moves north of the area, but some spotty showers could continue into the early evening. We’ll see about a quarter to 3 quarters of an inch. Some spots could get an inch. The southwest breeze will be stronger during the day. So high temps will rise to the mid-upper 60s.

We’ll still be warm on Wednesday with highs in the 60s again. However, a cold front will move in later in the day. This will cause more rain showers to fall in the afternoon and evening. We’ll cool down and dry out on Thursday. High temps will sink to the 50s. Then we’ll be pretty cold and dry on Friday. High temps will be in the 40s. We’ll likely be in the low-mid 40s by next weekend. I’ll have more on the weekend forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler