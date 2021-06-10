Blog: More Rain And High Humidity Today!

Yesterday we did have scattered showers and storms firing up in the afternoon as expected.

Rain and Storms Yesterday

There were pockets of heavy rain, but there were also some areas of very light rain and drizzle. So some folks picked up about an inch of rain. Others had about a tenth of an inch. If that…

Precip Estimates

Today we will have similar weather, but there will be some slight differences. One thing that definitely the same is the humidity. It’s very muggy outside. Dew points are in the low 70s. It felt like a steam bath when I headed out the door to go to work. Also, there is hardly any breeze unlike the last couple of days. So it will probably feel more steamy today. We have high pressure offshore with a cool front to our north.

Regional Weather Map

With more cloud cover in the region, we won’t be as hot as yesterday. High temps will be more in the low-mid 80s with some mid-upper 80s inland and south. There will be some spotty showers this morning. However, we’ll have scattered showers and storms firing up later this afternoon. I think there will be even more coverage between the late afternoon and evening time.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Tomorrow the cool front will slowly sink into southeast Virginia. Yesterday, the models showed it slowly passing to the south through the morning. This created cooler/more stable air in the region. Hence some scattered light showers and slightly cooler temps. However, now they stall out the front for a bit. This allows for some showers and thunderstorms to form in the morning.

Future Trak (Friday Morning)

Then the front finally should drop south by the afternoon. This would make the showers lighter and more scattered in southeast Virginia, but some thunderstorms could linger across North Carolina.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

Having said all that…. I think we will be cooler tomorrow. High temps will be closer to 80 degrees. The humidity won’t drop until the end of the day. We’ll have a few scattered showers lingering into Saturday morning behind the front. Then we’ll dry out Saturday afternoon into Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 70s Saturday. Then we’ll be in the low 80s on Sunday.

Rain totals will vary quite a bit over the next 48 hours. Some locations could see a tenth of an inch. Some places could get 1-2″.

Rainfall Forecast (4 Models)

There are still some places that need a little rain, but there are less and less as the days go by.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler