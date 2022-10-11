As expected we had some fresh Fall weather yesterday. It felt great outside! We had high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s with fair skies.

High Temps Monday

Today will be very similar. We started off chilly this morning with lots of 40s and a few 50s. We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day. So we should be able to bounce up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast High Temps Today

There will be a light northeast breeze, but it will be very light. High pressure is anchored over our region.

Regional Weather Map

That high will hang around tomorrow, but the wind will turn more out of the southeast. So a little moisture will work into the region. We’ll be partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. High temps will rise to the mid 70s. It will be another nice one. The moisture will continue to stream into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies with some on and off rain showers. The models do have a good chance for rain. However, some models (like the GFS) have a wide area of rain for most of the day. Meanwhile, the NAM and Future Trak are suggesting more in the way of scattered rain showers.

GFS Forecast Model

Future Trak Forecast (Thursday)

I would say that there is a good chance of rain on Thursday, but the GFS model tends to overdo the coverage this far out. So I’m thinking some occasional scattered showers with some pickup in coverage later in the day.

The rain will move out by early Friday morning. Then we’ll have nice weather over the weekend. High temps have come up a bit. So now I have high temps in the 70s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There is only one tropical disturbance that we are watching down around the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical Weather Outlook

This feature has a medium chance of formation over the next couple of days as it moves northwest. It could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to eastern Mexico. After a couple of days the upper level winds should increase. That could weaken the system or even stop it from forming. We’ll see.

You have heard of heat waves on Earth. Well, they do happen on other planets too. Recently, a huge heat wave was detected on Jupiter. It wasn’t from sunlight, but the main theory is that it was caused by a burst of solar wind. Here is the article with more information: Heat wave on Jupiter.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler