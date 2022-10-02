A decent Sunday is expected across the area with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies. We’ll stay dry through much of the day, but rain returns tonight around 5-6pm with some scattered rain through the overnight. Wind, rain and tidal flooding will be around on Monday as a coastal low develops.

This coastal low will produce gusty winds at times, starting tonight and lasting through Tuesday. Winds will be strongest at the coast with some gusts of 35-45 mph possible. The winds should not be as strong as Friday, but these winds will still cause some issues. Expect a few downed tree limbs which could fall on power lines, causing some outages. If you have any loose outdoor furniture/plants, you may want to secure those too as the wind may blow them around.

These winds will also increase the tide levels. Sunday afternoon’s high tide should not cause too many issues, but Monday morning’s high tide and Monday afternoon’s high tide will. We will see moderate to major tidal flooding Monday – with levels higher than Friday.

Something to keep in mind is that we will not see a significant drop in the tides Monday night. So even into the overnight there could be some issues with flooded roads at LOW tide!

The forecast for Sewell’s Point is 6.9 ft. To compare that to some previous tide levels, in January we saw a tide of 6.28 ft. Sandy in 2012 produced a tide of 6.8ft.

In terms of rainfall, on Monday we will see scattered rain showers on and off with some mist and light to moderate rain. The highest rain chances will be along the coast but region wide we could see some rain. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.5 to 1″ through Tuesday.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

