Blog: Moisture At The Doors!

Like a hoard of invading barbarians at the gates of a castle…The moisture is forcing its way in. A bit dramatic? Maybe. But I almost feel like this time the moisture is a being that is trying to rain on our parade. Metaphorically and literally. Some of you may say that we need a little rain. I wouldn’t argue with that. However, I would rather have an entire 7 day forecast with no rain, no tropical systems, and no strings attached.

So let’s talk about it. High pressure is in the region, but it’s moving to the southeast and weakening. The deep moisture from the remnants of Beta are pushing northeast into our area.

Regional Weather Map

Luckily high pressure is still nearby, and there is some dry air still at the surface. So we have a lot of clouds overhead, but we won’t have too many showers today. There will be some isolated showers or sprinkles, but they should be pretty limited. Overall, we’ll have quiet/pleasant weather. Dew points are in the 50s. High temps will be in the 70s with a light southwest wind. Tomorrow it will be a different story. The deeper layer of humidity will be here. So will an upper level low. High pressure will be well to our east. There will be some spotty showers in the morning, but we’ll have a bigger area of rain develop during the afternoon.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

High temps will only rise to the low 70s tomorrow due to the clouds and showers. We’ll have a light south wind. The more potent part of the upper level low will swing through Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll have scattered to occasional showers then. The models show drier weather arriving Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Surface humidity will be up Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday. We’ll rise to the mid 80s on Sunday. With more sunshine it will probably feel closer to 90 degrees with the heat index. Yes, that will still be a factor even though it’s technically Fall now. We’ll have more scattered showers again early next week.

For once in the longest time we have a quiet tropics.

Tropical Satellite

Enjoy it for now. Things will probably pick up again in about 1.5 to 2.5 weeks. Just seems like that’s the natural pattern.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler