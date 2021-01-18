Blog: MLK Day Weather In Hampton Roads.

Today we are looking pretty good overall for any Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. It’s not 100% dry, but I’d say it’s about 95% dry. We started this morning with partly cloudy skies over most of the area.

Tower Cam This Morning

However, there were a couple of sprinkles in the region. There is a wind-shift coming in from the west, and this will create that 5% chance for any precip this morning.

Regional Weather Map

That feature will pass to our east by midday. The wind will change from southwesterly at 5-10mph this morning to out of the west at 5-15mph this afternoon. There will be a few gusts to 20mph.

Wind Forecast

High pressure is centered to our southwest. High temperatures will reach the low 50s as some scattered clouds pass overhead. Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine. We’ll have a light southwest wind with high temps rising into the low-mid 50s.

Tomorrow’s Temperatures

It should be very nice out. Then we’ll have a cold front move through Tuesday night. This will cool us down on Wednesday. High temps will be in the upper 40s (which is average for this time of year). We’ll be partly cloudy. We’ll have mild temps bouncing right back on Thursday. High temps will be in the 50s again with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have similar weather on Friday, but there will be an isolated shower possible. We’ll be cooler by next weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler