Blog: Mixed up temps next few days.

If you saw yesterday’s forecast, then you knew that it was a bit tricky. A weak cool front had moved into the area, and it stalled out right on top of us. It was supposed to stall out just a little east of Norfolk, but it ended up stalling out just a little west of there. Overall, the theme was correct. We had 50s near the shore, 60s over most of the metro, and 70s inland.

High Temps Yesterday

Today that front has moved back north as a warm font. Now a stronger cold front will move in.

Regional Weather Map

Before the front arrives we’ll have a wind out of the southwest. We’ll warm up to near 60 or the low 60s during the late morning and midday hours.

Forecast Temps (Late Morning)

By midday the front will start heading south. So temps will fall through the afternoon. We’ll be in the upper 50s in the mid afternoon with low 50s by later in the day. Clouds will increase through that time, and some isolated showers will be possible between 4 and 9pm.

Future Trak This Afternoon

So it will be a little chilly by the end of the day. Winds could gust up to 20mph. Overnight the cold air will return. We’ll have lows in the 30s with some freezing temps inland. Wind chills will be in the 20s. At least we’ll be dry.

Tomorrow the front will settle to our south. Cold air will firmly set in. So high temps will only be in the mid-upper 40s despite lots of sunshine.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have a northeast wind at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. It will be much warmer in areas to our west. By Saturday that same front will lift back north as a warm front. High temps will warm to the low 60s. We’ll have some clouds with isolated showers in the morning. Then we’ll be dry in the afternoon. We’ll keep warming up Sunday into Monday. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. For now the forecast looks dry for those warm days. The record on Monday is 84 degrees (1974). We may get close to that record.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler