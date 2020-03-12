Blog: Mixed Temps Today As A Stationary Front Meanders.

We have a stationary front that is sitting over the region today. It will split the temps a bit, and it may create some isolated showers.

Regional Weather Map

The front will drift around through the afternoon. Winds will be light and out of the east. Warm air will drift up to near the state line and inland, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler in some locations north of the front and near the shore.

High Temps Map

Overall, today will be nice out. We’ll be partly cloudy through midday. Then we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. There may be some isolated showers in the region. Probably closer to the front.

Tonight rain will increase from the west. It will pick up a couple of hours after midnight. Then the showers will continue into tomorrow morning. This could impact the morning commute.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Morning)

The showers could possibly move out by midday, but they should definitely kick out by the afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy. We’ll have a strong westerly breeze. Some of the gusts will be up to 25mph. High temps will rise to the mid 70s. By tomorrow night a cold front will move into the region. It will dry things out and cool things down for Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 50s. It will be a pretty nice day, but a little cool. We’ll cool down even more on Sunday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. High temps will be in the 50s and 60s for most of next week. There will be more rain by Tuesday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler