Today is one of those days you probably want to have an inside plan – as mist, drizzle and light rain will be with us for much of the day.

An area of low pressure is moving along the North Carolina coast. Moisture is being drawn northward from it, into our area and as a result, we’ll see a good amount of clouds today and some rain. Most of the rain will be light – in the form of mist or drizzle but from time to time we could see a shower or two. In the southern OBX, a downpour or two could occur, closer to the low.

Tonight, the clouds will stick around and we’ll still see a chance of a shower and some mist.

Things will dry out Monday. A front moving through the area will bring in cooler air by late Monday evening- resulting in a COLD night Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the metro will fall into the low 30s with some 20s inland.

The coolest air of the season so far will be across our region Tuesday, with highs only in the 40s. In fact, with a breeze from time to time, it will feel like the upper 30s on Tuesday.

Dry conditions prevail through much of the week. A gradual warmind trend arrives by Friday, with some showers possible by late in the week into next weekend.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

